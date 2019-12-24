The Debate
Siddhant Chaturvedi's Throwback Photo Has 'dreams And Chai Brewing Around', See Pic

Bollywood News

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an up-and-coming star of Bollywood whose dreams of making a mark for himself in the film industry have already started shaping

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been basking in the fame and success that followed his impressive performance as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy which released earlier this year. The actor, who has a couple of big films in his kitty for the upcoming year, took to Instagram earlier today and shared a throwback photo of himself where he can be seen standing at a chai tapri (stall) outside Yash Raj films and sipping on a glass of chai. He captioned the post with the words , "Flashback to Dreams. Couple of years back, at a Tapri outside Yashraj, sipping on a cutting with Dreams and Chai brewing around. To my friend- “Please take a picture, I’ll post it when I do a @yrf film.” Tapri se Yrf Cafeteria tak."

Take a look at the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi: Top five looks of the actor you must check out

Roaring 2020 for MC Sher

The Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy proved to be a perfect launchpad for Siddhant Chaturvedi to pursue his Bollywood dreams as the actor's performance in the film received a staggeringly positive response from the audiences and created a fanbase for him. The actor's nostalgic post featuring Yash Raj Films comes days after the announcement of his next film Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is reportedly the sequel to Yash Raj Film's 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The actor is scheduled to star in the film along with newcomer actor Sharvari with actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles.

Take a look at Siddhant's posts with the announcement for his next film:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi bags 2 big films; says he's Bunty and not MC Sher

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Along with a Yash Raj film, the MC Sher of Bollywood has also bagged a film with Dharma Productions opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The film is reportedly a unique and unusual romantic story and very unlike a typical Dharma love story. Directed by Kapoor & Sons fame Shakun Batra, the film is likely to go on floors by mid-2020 and is scheduled for a Valentine's Day 2021 release. Earlier on Monday, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Siddhant Chaturvedi also confirmed that he will be a part of a horror-comedy project opposite actor Katrina Kaif. 

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Read | Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi to team up for a horror-comedy - Read details

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi confirmed in Shakun Batra's next

 

 

