Katrina Kaif And Siddhant Chaturvedi To Team Up For A Horror Comedy - Read Details

Previously there were reports that suggested that Katrina Kaif will collaborate with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter for an action film. The reports further suggested that Katrina Kaif was approached by Excel entertainment for the big-budget action film which will bring her onscreen with the young stars. However, nothing was confirmed by Katrina Kaif or anyone. As per reports, it was stated that Katrina Kaif is in talks with the creators. Siddhant Chaturvedi reportedly surprised everyone by giving confirmation about the project.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Siddhant Chaturvedi confirmed that he is a part of a horror-comedy project with Katrina Kaif and it will be out soon by the end of the upcoming year. However, Siddhant Chaturvedi did not mention anything about Ishaan Khatter in the interview. Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame by his performance as MC Sher in the film Gully Boy. Now it seems that the actor has some big project in his kitty.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next film. The film will reportedly star Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhanth Chaturvedi commenting about the film said that the project is based on the darker side of a relationship. In Bollywood terms, Siddhanth Chaturvedi termed the movie as a romantic thriller.

In the same interview, Siddhant Chaturvedi added that action films are his passion projects. He is looking forward to impressing the audiences by his performance in his upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji is a cameo role. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif is paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the film and fans are excited to watch the duo on the silver screen.

