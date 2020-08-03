Shraddha Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures On Raksha Bandhan, See Post

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, actress Shraddha Kapoor shared two throwback pictures on Instagram with her two brothers, Siddhant Kapoor and Priyaank Sharma. In the first picture, the actress can be seen happily posing with her naughty elder brother Siddhant, while in the second Shraddha can be seen striking a cool pose with her little cousin brother Priyaank.

Shraddha Kapoor expresses love for brothers on Raksha Bandhan

While captioning the post, Shraddha seems to have mentioned the pet names of his two brothers, “Bhaiya and Bubu.” Shraddha’s elder brother, Siddhanth was overwhelmed to see the old memories, was the first one to leave a comment under the post. Siddhanth while wishing his “little princess” wrote that she is the best thing that has happened to him. Followed by Siddhanth, was ace singer Guru Randhawa who called the pictures “cute.” Actress Yami Gautam was also mesmerized by the throwback pictures and commented, “Soo cute.”

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic, Says She Had 'frock Obsession Phase'

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Ambulance With Mortal Remains Reach; Shraddha Kapoor Arrives

Apart from her friends, several fans of the actress even praised the cute and adorable childhood pictures of Shraddha with her siblings. One of the users of the actress was so much touched by the beauty of the actress wrote that she is unable to take her eyes off from the beautiful pictures. Another user called the pictures as, “ultimate cuties.” A third user chimed in and wrote that out of all the pictures, Shraddha has posted with her siblings, this one is the cutest of all. A fourth user wrote that both the bother-sister duo are looking immensely cute and adorable.

For the unversed, Priyaank Sharma is the son of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure who is the aunt of Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor recently revealed that she had a phase where she was obsessed with frocks. The actor took to her official social media handle and shared a throwback photo from her childhood. Shraddha Kapoor shared a photo from her childhood where she is seen wearing a blue frock with floral prints. A golden belt is wrapped around her waist to complete this look. Kapoor is also wearing a white flower in her hair. The photo has garnered over 14 lakh likes from fans within 13 hours of its posting. She captioned this post saying, “Frock obsession phase”.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Unveils Measures She Has Adopted To Protect 'planet Earth & Mother Nature'

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' Was Shot In Uttarakhand; Watch Its Making Video

(Image credit: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.