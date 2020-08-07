Siddhant Kapoor Shares Selfie In Quirky T-shirt; Shraddha Kapoor Has Funny Response

Siddhant Kapoor is known to be an active social media user. He recently took to Instagram to share a selfie that gained quite some attention. The actor shared a selfie of himself in a t-shirt that reads 'Feel'. His sister, Shraddha Kapoor took to the comments section and came up with a hilarious response. Check out the post shared by Siddhant Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's comment on the same.

Siddhant Kapoor's shirt and Shraddha Kapoor's comment

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities have been making the most of the time and talking about their activities amid lockdown on Instagram. Siddhant Kapoor has been giving fans a glimpse of his life in lockdown through the photo-sharing app. Kapoor took a selfie where he can be seen wearing a t-shirt that reads 'Feel' penned in Hindi. Sharing the selfie, Siddhant Kapoor accompanied the picture with a caption. He wrote, '' à¤«à¥€à¤² it like you really feel it ðŸ’«ðŸ”®♥ï¸'' Check out the post shared by Siddhant Kapoor:

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Reads Books, Spends Time With Pet 'Shyloh' Amid Self-quarantine Period

ALSO READ | Top Shraddha Kapoor Movie Songs To Groove To In A Sangeet Ceremony; Check Out

Siddhant Kapoor's picture grabbed attention not only from the fans but also from other actors including his sister, Shraddha Kapoor. While Warda Khan S Nadiadwala penned, ''I feel u bro ðŸ’ªðŸ».....'', Shraddha Kapoor claimed that he is wearing her t-shirt. Shraddha wrote, ''Rocking my t shirt haan ðŸ˜''. Check out Shraddha Kapoor's comment on Siddhant Kapoor's selfie.

Source: Siddhant Kapoor Insta

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan On His Dynamic Equation With Co-star Shraddha Kapoor

On the professional front, Siddhant Kapoor was last seen in Yaaram, which released in 2019. The actor was later seen as Captain Siddhart in Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. He was also seen in Bhaukaal, a crime thriller web series that features Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhant Kapoor, Upen Chuhan, Pradeep Nagar, and Bidita Bag. The series premiered on March 6, 2020.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3, where she played the role of Sia. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year and gained positive reviews from critics. Shraddha Kapoor is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor And Kiara Advani's Stunning Lehenga Looks; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.