Siddharth Roy Kapur Buys The Rights For William Dalrymple's 'The Anarchy'?

Bollywood is known for its love for historical movies and action dramas like Jodhaa Akbar, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani have been a massive success at the box office. Another addition to this long list of movies is going to be an adaptation of William Dalrymple's The Anarchy.

According to a media report in a leading daily, popular historian and best selling author William Dalrymple has sold the rights of his book to Siddharth Roy Kapur for a huge sum. The book is based on East India Company and revolves around the relentless rise of the British firm from a provincial trading company to the pre-eminent military and political power in all of India.

About The Anarchy

The best selling book is a graphic retelling of how one of the most magnificent empires in the world disintegrated and was replaced by a dangerously unregulated private company. The entire Indian subcontinent was effectively ruled from a boardroom in London through East India Company. The Anarchy is William Dalrymple’s one of the most ambitious and riveting book.

About Siddharth Roy Kapur

Siddharth Roy Kapur is one of the most successful filmmakers of India. He has been a part of many successful films like The Sky Is Pink, Malang, Barfi!, Dangal and Khoobsurat. If the reports are to be trusted and he has acquired the rights for William Dalrymple's magnum opus, the audience is surely in for a successful film. Siddharth Roy Kapur has also produced several south Indian movies like Husbands in Goa, Grandmaster, Mugamoodi, Ivan Veramathiri, Settai, etc.

