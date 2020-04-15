'Ek Thi Begum' Ending Explained | Is Ashraf Successful In Her Quest For Revenge?

Recently, MX player launched another original web series, Ek Thi Begum. The series is being widely received by the audience for its amazing plot and storyline. Ek Thi Begum is directed by Sachin Darekar and features talented actor Anuja Sathe in the lead.

Ek Thi Begum review

The plot of Ek Thi Begum revolves around Ashraf whose husband is killed by gangsters and the story is based in the 1980s Mumbai. In the series, Ashraf sets out to take revenge for her husband’s death.

She then turns into a bar dancer and acquires a new identity of Sapna. She then plans to kill everyone involved in the killing of her gangster husband including the cops. The series is full of daredevil hoodlums, corrupt policemen, compromised politicians, bar dancers and truth-seeking journalists. The web series shows the journey of Ashraf aka Sapna in a world dominated by men.

Ek Thi Begum ending explained

The web series consists of 14 episodes. At the end of Ek Thi Begum, Ashraf is planning the execution of Maqsood in Sharjah stadium. Maqsood is expected to be there to watch the India Pakistan cricket match. Tawde then comes to know about the real identity of Sapna. Tawde is eliminated by Sapna brutally.

A big encounter takes place between Nana, Bhai and the cops. At the climax of the last episode, unknown men attack Ashraf at her house with knives and she is brutally injured in the fight. The show ends on a rather interesting note.

As the men leave Ashraf’s house thinking that she is dead, she then gasps leaving the audience surprised. Unlike the real incidents from where the series is inspired, she is still alive. The makers have left some room for a possible sequel, leaving the audience wanting to know more.

