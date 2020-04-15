Milind Soman Shows The Difference Of 80 Years In THIS Throwback Pic Of His Grandparents

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one of the most adorable celebrity couples on social media. They are often seen as dishing out their cute pictures to treat their fans. Recently, Milind Soman took to his Instagram to share an adorable picture from his wedding. What’s more interesting is that the picture is a collage of his and his grandparents’ wedding photos.

The supermodel posted a picture in which he is posing with his wife. The couple looked gorgeous as they posed in front of a waterfall. Milind Soman looked stunning in a black blazer and white shirt in his overall monochrome look. Ankita Konwar also looked gorgeous in her white gown. The picture is from their wedding in 2018. On the other side, Milind Soman’s grandparents' picture can be seen. The old photo was taken in the year 1938.

See the picture here:

Milind Soman also posted an emotional caption for the picture. In the caption, he said that these two pictures were taken 80 years apart as his grandparents Dattatray and Sulochana’s picture is from 1938 and the new picture is from his wedding with Ankita Konwar in 2018. He further mentioned that he is very happy to have found these old photos as he spends his time at home during the lockdown.

Milind Soman surely knows how to win the hearts of his fans. The couple is often seen sharing glimpses of their time in lockdown on social media. Milind Soman recently took to his Instagram to share a post where his mother is seen exercising with Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar. See the video here:

