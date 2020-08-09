Sidharth Malhotra And Kareena Kapoor’s Unseen Pic From 'Brothers' Set Is All Things Fun

The Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Brothers was all about the changing dynamics between two warring brothers. But if the film also managed to grab the limelight for another reason, it was for Kareena Kapoor's sultry cameo dance number, Mera Naam Mary from the film. Recently an unseen picture of Sidharth and Kareena from the sets of the song has been going viral on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor pose together

The picture has Sidharth and Kareena striking for an adorable pose together. Sidharth can be seen donning a blue-coloured hoodie jacket while wrapping his arms around Bebo lovingly. Kareena, on the other hand, is donning black attire and can be seen in a radiant makeup which is adding to the glam quotient. The picture will surely make their die-hard fans want to see them once again together on-screen. Take a look at the unseen picture of the two from the sets of the song.

About Brothers

Talking about the song, Mera Naam Mary, Kareena was seen in a gorgeous avatar and unleashed her impeccable dancing skills. The song had her trying to woo a grumpy Sidharth. The track was crooned by Chinmayi Sripada. The film Brothers also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Shefali Shah, and Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role. The film was directed by Karan Malhotra and was also the remake of the 2011 movie, Warrior.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium. The film also starred the late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. The Jab We Met actor will soon be seen in the movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will be based on the film Forest Gump and will also star Aamir Khan in a pivotal role.

The film is expected to be released around Christmas 2020 and the makers are planning to complete the last leg of the shoot soon. She will also be seen in the magnum opus, Takht which will also be starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in the movie, Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani.

