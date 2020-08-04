Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, & Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Aitraaz' Won THESE Many Awards

Kareena Kapoor Khan has featured in numerous successful multi-starrer films with big banners. One such movie is her 2004 Abbas Mastan directorial venture Aitraaz. Kareena Kapoor shared screen space with beauty queen Priyanka Chopra for the first time in Aitraaz. Akshay Kumar essayed the male lead in the thriller drama, which did decent business at the box-office. Aitraaz was nominated in several categories in 2004 and also won a few trophies under its credit. Here is the list of awards, the cast and crew won for this Kareena Kapoor starrer.

List of Awards Won By Kareena Kapoor Starrer Aitraaz

International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA):

Aitraaz won a whopping three IIFA trophies in the technical category. The list is as follows:

-Best Editing Award-Hussain A. Burmawala

-Best Sound Recording-Rakesh Rajan

-Best Sound Re-Recording-Anup Dev

Filmfare Award:

Best Performance in a Negative Role-Priyanka Chopra bagged a Filmfare trophy for Aitraaz in this category

Producers Guild Film Award

Priyanka Chopra won the 'Best Actor in a Negative Role' award for her outstanding performance as an antagonist in the Abbas Mastan movie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was nominated in the 'Best Actress' category for International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) for her stellar act in the movie but, she did not win. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor was highly lauded for her spectacular performance in the movie by audience and critics both. The story of Aitraaz revolves around the life a happily married couple, who suddenly becomes a part of a national-controversy.

This happens when Priyanka Chopra's (Sonia) character alleges some false claims on Raj (played by Akshay Kumar) and drags him to court. Irrespective of all the evidence against her husband, Priya (Kareena Kapoor) a lawyer by profession fight her husband's case and emerges victorious. The story is beautifully crafted. This Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was bankrolled by Subhash Ghai. Music of Aitraaz was a chartbuster hit. Some popular songs from the film are Gela Gela Gela, Talatum etc

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She is paired opposite her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the drama film. Directed by Advait Chandan, the much-anticipated film is slated for a December 2020 release.

