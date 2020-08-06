Samir Sharma Found Hanging At His Residence, Co-star Sidharth Malhotra Mourns Loss

Actor Samir Sharma was found dead last night at his Mumbai home. The 44-year-old actor was reportedly found hanging in the kitchen of his Malad home. On Samir’s sudden demise, his co-star Sidharth Malhotra expressed grief and shared a still from the actor's movie on his Instagram. Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra on Samir Sharma’s demise

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and mourned over the loss of his co-star. The Ittefaq actor expressed how devasted he was upon hearing the tragic news. The actor shared a still from his film and wrote, “Really sad and unfortunate”. Take a look at the post below:

(Image Credit: Sidharth Malhotra IG)

Apart from Sidharth, Sasural Simar Ka actor Arti Singh also expressed her grief. She wrote, “What’s happening…”. The actor also wrote RIP with a folded hand emoji and added many heartbroken emojis to showcase her grief over the news. Check out the post below.

(Image Credit: Arti Singh Instagram)

Samir Sharma’s last post on Instagram

Actor Samir Sharma shared his last social media post, which was a picture of the sea, on Instagram on July 29, 2020. Apart from this, he had also posted about mental health after hearing the tragic news of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Check out Samir’s post for Shudh Desi Romance actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

About Samir Sharma

Before joining the acting industry, Samir Sharma worked for as an RJ for Radio City in Bangalore. A Delhi boy, Samir Sharma made his acting debut with Dil Kya Chahta Hai and essayed the role of Nitin in the show. It was after this show that the actor was reportedly offered a key role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Samir Sharma has starred in multiple other popular T.V. shows which include Left Right Right, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, and many more. He essayed the role of ACP Adil Sheikh in a web series named A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend. Apart from this, the actor was also a part of Bollywood films like Hasee Toh Phasi and Ittefaq.

