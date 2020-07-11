Can Sidharth Malhotra & Aditi Rao Hydari Play Protagonists In 'Baby Driver' Hindi Remake?

Baby Driver, released worldwide in early-2017, was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. The film, starring Ansel Elgort in the lead, narrates the tale of Miles aka Baby, who wants to break out from the realm of crime and lead a serene life with his girlfriend. However, all his plans go futile when he is handed his last heist mission with a team that wrecks Baby's life forever. Baby Driver also features actors like Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, among others in prominent roles.

The movie was directed by Edgar Wright, who interestingly has written the scripts for films like Ant-Man (2015), The Adventures of Tintin (2011), among others. Baby Driver was produced by Nira Park, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner under their production banners. Since remaking hit Hollywood movies have become more prevalent in Bollywood, so, if Baby Driver is remade in Hindi, these actors can be an apt choice for the principal cast.

Cast of Baby Driver remake- from Sidharth Malhotra to Anupam Kher

Sidharth Malhotra as Miles

Miles, aka Baby, is an orphan who lives with his foster dad. In a media interview with an online portal, filmmaker Edgar Wright had exclaimed Miles as a person younger than his age with a deeper understanding of things. Sidharth Malhotra as Miles can be an ideal choice. Also, Sidharth Malhotra has been a part of movies like Brothers (2015), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Ittefaq (2017) where his nuanced performance was appreciated. So, he has the capability and finesse required to portray a character that is challenging.

Aditi Rao Hydari as Debora

Debora is a waitress at a diner Miles regularly visits. Debora and Miles' relationship advances from a mere infatuation to deep love through the course of the film. In an old interview, Lily James, who played Debora in the original, described her role in the movie as impulsive and an ardent music lover. Aditi Rao Hydari would be an ideal choice to essay Debora because the recklessness and mystic the character demands resembles that of Aditi's most appreciated role Leela from Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai (2017). Aditi Rao Hydari as Debora, would reminiscent audiences of Leela from Kaatru Veliyidai (2017), where she goes leaps and bounds for her love.

John Abraham as Buddy

Buddy is pensive, suave, handsome, and ruthless at the same time, said director Edgar Wright in an old media interaction with an online portal. Buddy loves strong women and is madly in love with her wife, Monica (Darling). He is a Wall Street banker-turned-thief. John Abraham as Buddy can be an ideal choice. John Abraham in movies like New York (2009), Romeo Akbar Walter (2019), Madras Cafe (2013) has proved that he excels in characters that have a darker past and shady operations.

Tamannaah Bhatia as Darling

Monica/Darling is the only woman in Doc's heist plan. She is a sharpshooter, who shares intimate chemistry with her partner Buddy. In an old interview with an online portal, Eiza González who played Buddy in the original exclaimed her as a formidable woman, who can do anything to save her partner's life. Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently played an Army officer in her last Tamil release Action is an ideal choice for the role. Tamannaah is agile and has the personality to carry a character that is loving and dangerous at the same time. Her action sequences in her last release prove that she can perform breath-taking stunts effortlessly.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Bats

In an old interview with an online portal, the director of Baby Driver, said that Bats is a henchman who can kill anyone who comes in between his target. He also exclaimed Bats as sadist and ruthless. Much like Bats was Ramanna from Bollywood film Raman Raghav 2.0. He killed people for joy and excitement. If Nawazuddin Siddique can pull-off an edgy character like Ramanna, he can portray Bats in Baby Driver's remake. Moreover, it would be exciting to see a film that features talents like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditi Rao Hydari, and John Abraham.

Jackie Shroff as Doc

Doc is the kingpin who runs the heist operation. While Kevin Spacey essayed the role in the original, Jackie Shroff would be an ideal choice for the remake. Jackie Shroff has an enigmatic charisma and suave that he brings on-screen which Doc's character requires.

Anupam Kher as CJ Jones

CJ Jones is the Miles disabled foster dad, whom he considers family. Although CJ Jones has limited screen time, however his chemistry with Miles sparks the screen and takes the audiences on an emotional tangent. Anupam Kher and Sidharth Malhotra have worked together in Aiyaary, and their chemistry was impressable. So, if Anupama Kher and Sidharth Malhotra reunite for Baby driver's remake, it would be a treat for their fans.

