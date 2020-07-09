Tamannaah Bhatia Shuns Rumours About Rejecting A Ravi Teja Film Over Low Remuneration

South Indian star Tamannaah Bhatia recently spoke to a leading daily clearing out the speculations about her high remuneration. A huge section of social media has been under the impression that Tamannaah Bhatia rejected a Ravi Teja film only because the amount offered to her did not meet her expectations. The actor reportedly ridiculed these rumours and made it clear that box office collections are way more important to her.

Tamannaah Bhatia on demanding high fees

Bollywood and south Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently spoke to a leading daily about the rumours doing the rounds about her. She said in the interaction that her primary concern when she heard the rumour was to clarify that it was completely baseless. She also stated that the production house that she was in touch with was completely appalled that something this baseless came out. She was of the stance that she has witnessed the kind of negativity that does the rounds on social media, in general, and had no idea why such random rumours surface.

She reportedly said that maybe two of her interviews had been mixed up to create something completely different. Tamannaah Bhatia said that, for her, an actor’s worth is defined by the box office collections. If she is able to rake in a certain amount of money, that would define her financial worth, she said. She also clarified that the producers are willing to give her a certain amount not because she asks for it, but because it is what the value of her work is. It depends on her box office success and how she has developed over the years. Tamannaah Bhatia said that she cannot ask for a certain amount and expect to get that. Rather, she has to be worth it according to the market demand.

Previously, Tamannaah Bhatia had to face criticism for supporting the cause ‘All Lives Matter’. The post was made in reference to the George Floyd murder in custody, on 25 May 2020. She was also asked to educate herself on the issue by a number of internet users. The actor also reacted to such attack and said that she does not have to clarify her opinion to anyone.

