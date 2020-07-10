5 Years Of 'Baahubali': Tamannaah Bhatia Shares A Video To Celebrate; Watch Here

S. S. Rajamouli's Bahubaali: The Beginning has completed 5 years today. On this special occasion, actor Tamannaah took to her official social media handle and posted a video that featured clips from the film and its second instalment. Read on to know more details:

Tamannaah shares Bahubaali video on social media

On July 10, 2015, the first Baahubali film was released and went on to be a blockbuster all over the country. Today, the film completed five years, and on the occasion, fans and the stars of the film are taking to their social media handles to praise the brilliance of this epic action film. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in the film playing the role of Avanthika. She was the love interest of Prabhas in the film.

Talking to her official social media handle, the actor posted a video that featured clips from the two Bahubaali films. She also captioned the video saying that it was 'beautifully edited'. The actor also tagged the cast and crew of the films in the caption. Here is what the actor wrote, “5 years of Baahubali: The beginning.💥 What a beautiful edit by @kyarlagadda17. #5YearForBaahubaliRoar #Baahubali #BaahubaliTheBeginning @ssrajamouli @shobuy @actorprabhas @anushkashettyofficial @ranadaggubati @arkamediaworks”.

Here is the official social media post by the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor:

The video posted by Bhatia has gone on to garner over one lakh thirty thousand likes within a few hours of its posting on the internet. Fans of the actor are flooding her comment section with hearts and are asking for more films from her. Recently, the official social media handle of the Russian embassy also shared a clip from the film that was dubbed in a Rusian language. It also shared several photos of the star cast. Here is a post by the Russian embassy:

While presenting #Baahubali2 at the Moscow Film Festival, director @SSRajamouli explained how the movie promotes Indian values all over the world. Here is was he said. pic.twitter.com/g257hAk9K3 — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) June 5, 2020

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in That Is Mahalakshmi. In the film, she will be playing the role of Mahalaxmi. The film is helmed by Prasanth Varma and penned by Vikas Bahl. The upcoming film will also feature Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

