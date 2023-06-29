Sidharth Malhotra And Family Join Kiara Advani For Satyaprem Ki Katha Screening

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha hosted a screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday June 28. The principle cast along with several well wishers were in attendance for the event. Leading lady Kiara Advani too graced the event accompanied by her husband Sidharth Malhotra.

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha is Kiara Advani's first release after her wedding to husband Sidharth Malhotra.

The film marks her second professional collaboration with co-star Kartik Aaryan - the two had previously starred together in 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film also marks Kiara's return to the romantic drama genre after a marked gap - her last release in this regard was film Shershaah in which she starred along side now husband Sidharth.

Kiara Advani attends Satyaprem Ki Katha screening with family



Kiara Advani attended the pre-release screening of her film Satyaprem Ki Katha with husband Sidharth Malhotra. What's more, is that her parents too came out to support the actress for her very first theatrical release of the year. Sidharth and Kiara smiled for the paparazzi as they posed for the cameras. The family of 4 also came together for a group shot.

(Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attend the Satyaprem Ki Katha screening | Image: Varinder Chawla)



Sidharth and Kiara appeared to be twinning with each other in lightly-shaded ensembles. Keeping in line with her Satyaprem character Katha, Kiara turned out for the screening in a muted anarkali suit with a sheer dupatta. Sidharth mirrored her in a simple white shirt and off-white jeans with a plae blue denim jacket.

Kiara Advani in her honeymoon phase



Even as Kiara Advani made her way through the packed promotions of Satyaprem Ki Katha with co-star Kartik Aaryan by her side, she could not stop mentioning Sidharth Malhotra at every given opportunity. At a radio talk show, the actress was heard sharing how she considers Sidharth to be "her home".

She further emphasized how no matter where she is in the world she will always quantify home with wherever she and Siddharth are together. Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be releasing in theatres on June 29.