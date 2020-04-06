Sidharth Malhotra And Tara Sutaria To Recreate 'Delhi 6's' Iconic Song 'Masakali'?

Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to reunite soon. The pair, who was seen together in the movie Marjaavaan, will soon feature in a music video. While Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra were shooting for Marjaavaan, rumours about them dating were making the rounds. However, Tara Sutaria had dismissed the rumours as false. However, the fans of the stars loved their chemistry in Marjaavaan.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Suratria in Masakali?

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria will be seen in the music video of the remake of the old song Masakali. The song, reported to be titled Masakali 2.0, is about a pair who are stuck indoors, much like how the nation is stuck indoor due to the quarantine. Masakali 2.0 has been reportedly sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. According to reports, the song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and directed by Adil Shaikh.

While talking about the song Masakali 2.0, Sidharth Malhotra stated that the team has made a song about two people who are cooped up indoors. However, he added that the duo, despite being indoors is having a lot of fun. Tara Sutaria revealed that the song is very catchy despite its mid-tempo. It was reported that Tara only rehearsed for the song once.

The song Masakali was originally from the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed movie Delhi 6. The song Masakali from the film became one of the most well-known songs. Masakali was picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The song was sung by Mohit Chauhan, while the lyrics of the song are penned down by Prasoon Joshi. Legendary music director A.R Rahman has directed the music of the song.

