Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Try Out Gesture Challenge, But Fail Adorably

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja have been practicing self-quarantine since their return from the UK in the recent past. The duo has been spending a lot of quality time with each other. They are often seen posting mushy pictures together or even giving their fans a glimpse of what they have been up to during this lockdown. Recently, the two entertained their fans by taking up the gesture challenge on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have also been spending time trying filters on social media apps. The duo recently took two challenges on Instagram. First, Sonam Kapoor took the emoji challenge all alone and looked extremely cute making different faces on-screen. Later, the actor took the same emoji challenge with Anand Ahuja.

They both tried to imitate the emojis that were flashed on the screen. While Sonam Kapoor copied the expressions quickly, Anand Ahuja was still figuring out what to do. Later, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took the hand gesture challenge. The duo tried to copy the hand gestures that were reflected on the screen. Though they tried to copy the gestures with full dedication, they failed miserably.

In the recent past, Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable picture with her beau. In the picture, the two were seen having an adorable intimate moment as Sonam was seen planting a kiss on Anand's forehead. It was a monochrome picture complemented with a poetic caption. Sonam wrote, "Rise up this mornin', Smiled with the risin' sun, Three little birds, Pitch by my doorstep, Singin' sweet songs, Of melodies pure and true, Saying', (this is my message to you), Singing' don't worry 'bout a thing, 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright, Singing' don't worry (don't worry) 'bout a thing, 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright 🎶 #everydayphenomenal #sleepyhungrybaby".

