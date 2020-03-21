Sidharth Malhotra's 'Marjaavaan' Poster Gets A COVID-19 Twist,turned Into Awareness Banner

The coronavirus pandemic has been taking deadly turns day by day in India. The Government of India and the health officials are constantly asking citizens to stay at home and practice social-distancing. People are also practicing self-quarantine as a precautionary measure for the novel coronavirus. Amid all this scare, Milap Zaveri recently shared the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan's poster that is turned into a COVID-19 banner.

Milap Zaveri shared a Marjaavaan poster that was edited by a fan into a 'Coronavirus' awareness banner. This photoshopped Marjaavaan poster has several interesting elements. The fan-made poster had Sidharth Malhotra with a mask over his face while on the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh is seen giving major guidelines about cleanliness with a sanitizer in his hand.

Interestingly, the title of the movie that was Marjaavaan was given a quirky change focusing on the WHO coronavirus precaution guideline to stay at home. It was changed to ‘Matjaavan’ and it read ‘Ghar se Bahar Matjaavaan’. Milap Zaveri, the director of the movie shared the picture on his Twitter handle and captioned it, “Ghar se baahar #MATJAAVAAN.. Brilliant!

On March 19, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a Janta Curfew will be implemented nationwide on March 22, 2020, from 7 AM to 9 PM. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services are requested not to step out of the house from 7 AM to 9 PM. Furthermore, PM Modi called upon the citizens to show gratitude to those serving the nation such as doctors, etc. at 5 pm on March 22. As soon as Narendra Modi made this declaration, many Bollywood celebrities decided to extend support to the Prime Minister by taking a vow to follow Janta Curfew on March 22.

