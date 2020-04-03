Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, And Other Actors Who Started Out As Models

Many Bollywood celebs entered the industry after having a career in modelling. Some of the most renowned actors in the industry had started out as models. Here are a few Bollywood actors including Sidharth Malhotra and Anushka Sharma with a past career in modelling:

Actors who started their careers as models

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra before stepping in the Bollywood was a part of the modelling industry. He began his career when he was 18. Despite being a well-established model, he wanted something more and took the next step by entering Bollywood. He kickstarted his acting career with Student of The Year and then was featured in Aiyaary, Ittefaq, and more.

Anushka Sharma

Like her acting debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, the actor's modelling debut was also quite grand. The PK actor walked the renowned Wendell Rodricks ramp in the year 2007 after which she went ahead to pursue her modelling career in Mumbai. Soon after that, she kickstarted her acting career with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's modelling journey was as successful as her acting career. The Chennai Express actor was signed by renowned international brands and Padukone also bagged the Model Of The Year award at Kingfisher Fashion Awards. She kickstarted her acting career in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om.

Katrina Kaif

The actor, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, has had quite a successful modelling career. Katrina Kaif kickstarted her modelling career at the age of 14 and walked the ramp in London Fashion Week. It was the event where the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor was discovered.

