Sidharth Malhotra's Photos In Casual T-shirts His Fans Should Not Miss

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the flick Jabariya Jodi alongside his Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra. The movie was based on a groom getting kidnapped. It did not perform well at the box office. Sidharth Malhotra was also seen in Marjaavan along with Tara Sutaria and Ritesh Deshmukh. The actor is quite well known for his acting skills but there is yet another thing that fans find interesting -- his dressing sense and style.

The actor who celebrated his 35th birthday in the month of January loves to appear in different kinds of outfits. He was recently in the news for sporting uber-stylish jackets that gave a distinctive look to his entire look. The buzz that he creates upon wearing such outfits is tremendous. With all that said, here are some of Sidharth Malhotra's photos in casual t-shirts:

Sidharth Malhotra shows us how to rock casual t-shirts

The Student of the Year star can be seen looking very casual yet classy in the picture shared below. The actor donned a grey and olive mix coloured ripped casual t-shirt. He even shared a beautiful caption that talks about remembering the direction one heads in life.

Sidharth Malhotra can be seen donning a full-sleeved t-shirt and he paired the casual t-shirt with black jeans. Fans loved the Hasee Toh Phasee actor's style of posing for the camera and also the caption the actor shared. Have a look:

The Ek Villain actor looks stunning in this casual avatar. He wore a navy blue coloured t-shirt and paired it with black jeans. He accessorised it with a pair of sunglasses and necklaces.

Sidharth Malhotra can be seen playing and having a fun time with his pet. Apart from that, the Jabariya Jodi actor's casual look is what fans loved. He opted for a yellowish-white casual t-shirt and paired it with blue jeans.

