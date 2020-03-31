Sidharth Malhotra Reveals Who's Giving Him Company During This Quarantine; See Picture

The new-age 'angry young man' Sidharth Malhotra has an update for his fans and followers amid the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. The Marjaavaan actor seems to spend time under self-quarantine all by himself as he shared a quirky post through Instagram. Sidharth has shared throwback photos of himself in front of the mirror and captioned the post saying, "Quarantine with ‘the man in the mirror’".

Have a look:

On Sunday, the actor also shared a post where he can be seen posing along with his pet dog, urging his followers to not believe in myths that claim spread of Coronavirus through dogs.

The Student of the Year actor captioned the post saying, "Hey guys, there is no evidence that dogs are spreading the virus so please don’t abandon them! We need to keep them close and also help the ones who don’t have enough food during this difficult time". He concluded his caption by saying, "Let’s get through this together.".

Take a look:

What's next for Sidharth Malhotra?

The Kapoor & Sons actor was last seen in Milap Zaveri's last film Marjaavaan along with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth Malhotra has recently concluded filming for the biographical-action movie- SherShaah, which is based on the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra.

The film is written by Sandeep Srivastava, directed by Vishnuvardhan, and produced by Karan Johar under his banner of Dharma Productions. The actor will reportedly play a double role on the film which is slated for theatrical release on July 3, 2020.

