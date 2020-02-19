Sidharth Malhotra's Fan Calls Him 'hubby' In His Latest Post, Is Kiara Advani Reading?

Sidharth Malhotra, who is only eight years old in the film industry, already enjoys a huge fan following. The actor has delivered great roles in movies like Student Of The Year, Ek Villian and Marjaavaan amongst others. Malhotra is now gearing up for Vishnuvardhan's upcoming directorial- Shershaah, opposite Kiara Advani. The film's stars Sidharth and Kiara are making headlines with their adorable chemistry and are allegedly rumoured to be in a relationship too.

Only recently, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to share a slew of pictures from his photoshoot. Donning a formal blazer and t-shirt, Malhotra looks classy. Not to miss the pouring love he has received from fans in the comments section.

Sidharth Malhotra's fan comments 'hubby' on his Instagram post

On Wednesday afternoon, Sidharth Malhotra treated his fans with his pictures on Instagram. In the photographs, Sidharth is seen all decked up wearing a grey blazer over a casual white tee. He also complimented his look with a chain. While fans gushed to pour comments on his pictures, one of his fans went on to call him 'hubby'. Another fan wrote, 'Awesome gentleman'. Take a look at Sidharth's Malhotra's photos.

Also Read | Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Dominate The Dance Floor At Armaan Jain's After Party

Also Read | Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Burn The Dance Floor, Internet Tags Them As 'Sidkara'

Sidharth Malhotra, who seems to be busy with his upcoming movie titled Shershaah, recently enjoyed Armaan Jain's wedding festivities with utmost enthusiasm. The actor was seen grooving with his co-star Kiara Advani. Videos of the two dancing to the tunes of Bom Diggy Diggy was all over the internet.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah will reportedly have Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a cameo. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be playing a double role in the film, wherein he will portray both Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra's character. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was known for his actions during the Kargil War of 1999.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Rings In Birthday With Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani, See Pictures

Also Read | Kiara Advani & Tara Sutaria Did Not Dance Together At Armaan's Wedding Due To THIS Actor?

(Image courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.