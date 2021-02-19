Sidharth Malhotra Greets Fans On 'Mission Majnu' Sets Amid Loud Hoots And Whistles; Watch

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently shooting for his much-anticipated thriller film Mission Majnu in Lucknow, was greeted by a massive crowd of fans after the shoot. A huge crowd stormed the shooting sets and climbed on trees and rooftops to greet and watch the actor shooting in the suburbs of the city. A video of the crowd surrounding the car of the actor welcoming him with hoots and whistles went viral on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra gets greeted by fans on sets

The Marjaawan actor who has been shooting at various iconic locations in Lucknow received immense love from the fans who also ran after his car while shouting out his name on the streets. Reciprocating the love and warmth received by his fans, the Ek Villain actor stopped and waved back at the crowd and asked them to be safe. Sidharth shares a great bond with his fans and followers as he ensures to talk to them and meet them regularly.

#SidharthMalhotra greeted by huge gathering of his fans on the set of #MissionMajnu pic.twitter.com/qeYfV9d15K — Viral Bollywood (@viralbollywood) February 19, 2021

The actor is enjoying his stay in the city as apart from shooting, he is spending some time trying his hands on other amazing activities. A couple of days back, the actor went “horsing around in Lucknow” after he took out some time from his schedule and took horse riding sessions. Treating fans with the same, the actor shared pictures on Instagram.

Sidharth’s forthcoming film Mission Majnu is inspired by real events set in the 1970s. It is the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arora, and Sumit Batheja the upcoming thriller stars Sidharth as a RAW agent who leads the mission. This film marks two important firsts - it will be southern superstar Rashmika Mandanna's highly-anticipated Bollywood debut and the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi. Apart from Mission Majnu, the actor has a flurry of projects in his kitty including Thank God, Shershaah, and Aankhen 2.

