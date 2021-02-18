Sidharth Malhotra Sets Major Fitness Goals With His New Outdoor Workout Video; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra is providing some much fitspiration on social media. The Shershaah actor took to Instagram and shared a new workout video performing various yoga asanas and jumping obstacles. Sidharth Malhotra recently jetted off to Lucknow to shoot is upcoming film Mission Majnu along with Rashmika Mandanna.

Sidharth Malhotra sets new fitness goals with his workout video

Sidharth Malhotra is quite busy these days, all thanks to his upcoming movies. Sidharth is currently shooting for his film, Mission Majnu. The SOTY actor will be seen opposite actor Rashmika Mandanna in this upcoming spy thriller. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra took some time off from his busy schedule and exercised outdoors.

Also read | Sidharth Malhotra Marks 3 Years Of 'Aiyaary', Extends Thanks To The Film's Entire Team

Sidharth shared a video from his outdoor workout on Instagram and provided plenty of fitspiration to his fans. In this video, Sidharth is dressed in a blue T-shirt and black track pants. He is seen jumping various obstacles and performing other forms of exercises. Along with the video, Sidharth wrote, “Working out in the exterior”. He also added the hashtags #Outdoor and #SidFit in this caption.

The moment Sidharth posted the video it was flooded with plenty of likes, views, and comments. One fan wrote, “Killing it #SidFit”. While another fan wrote, “Great bro”. Take a look at some of these comments on Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram video here.

Also read | Sidharth Malhotra Takes Horse Riding Sessions Amid 'Mission Majnu' Shoot

As mentioned earlier, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Mission Majnu along with Rashmika Mandanna. This spy thriller will mark Rashmika’s Bollywood debut. Apart from Mission Majnu, Sidharth will also be starring in Rohit Shetty directed Thank God. The SOTY actor shared a sneak peak of Thank God look on Instagram.

Moreover, Sidharth Malhotra will also been seen in the biographical war film titled Shershaah. He will be seen alongside actor Kiara Advani. The film was scheduled to release in 2020 but its release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shershaah is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Army captain Vikram Batra. The film’s new release date is yet to be announced. But the film is expected to release this year.

Also read | Neha Sharma Shares Fun BTS Video With Sidharth Malhotra From 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' Sets

Also read | Sidharth Malhotra's Kind Gesture Of Helping A Needy Is Winning Hearts, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.