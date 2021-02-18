Kiara Advani Snapped Outside Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's House

Rumours about the alleged affairs of film celebrities are known to spread very quickly. Now that social media platforms have made communication even more convenient, pictures and videos that hint at possible affairs between celebrities spread like wildfire. One of the latest videos like these that have gone viral features Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The short clip fuels fire to the rumours about the actors dating each other.

Kiara Advani spotted at Sidharth Malhotra’s home

In a video posted on social media, Kiara Advani can be seen entering rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s residence. Wearing a stylish yellow top, Kiara can be seen hopping out of her car and rushing inside the house, possibly to avoid cameras. Their fans were quick to send in their reactions in the comments section.

Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram comments

Netizens were visibly excited as they cheered in the comments section of the post, with some of them even saying that the pair would look good together. This video has made the speculations about the two dating even stronger, as they were spotted spending time with each other outdoors as well. Both of them had stepped out for a lunch date and were spotted by the cameras a few weeks ago. The video showed Kiara exiting her car and politely waving at the camera, as she went indoors with her mask on. That was soon followed by Sidharth stepping out of the car, who wasted no time in walking in as well.

Both the actors have multiple film projects that are being pushed for a release. The two have starred alongside each other in the upcoming movie Shershaah, which is based on the Kargil war-hero and martyr Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while Sidharth has been working on his project titled Thank God.

