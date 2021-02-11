Neha Sharma Shares Fun BTS Video With Sidharth Malhotra From 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' Sets

Neha Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra are ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Neha took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the sets of their upcoming music video titled Thoda Thoda Pyaar. In the video, Neha is seen riding a bike and soon she is joined by Sidharth Malhotra. Find out more details about this story below.

Neha Sharma shares fun BTS video with Sidharth Malhotra

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away. Hence many new film announcements and poster releases can be expected on this special day. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Neha Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra have planned a special surprise for their fans. The two Bollywood actors are starring in a new music video titled, Thoda Thoda Pyaar.

Before Thoda Thoda Pyaar’s premiere, Neha Sharma has shared a fun BTS from the sets of their music video. In this BTS Thoda Thoda Pyaar video, Neha is struggling to learn how to drive a scooter. She is being assisted by some of the crew members as she learns to drive it.

Soon, the video shifts to a different scene and we see Sidharth Malhotra sitting behind Sharma as they both enjoy their time on the bike. During both the scenes, Neha seems to be having a jolly time on the set. Moreover, Sidharth Malhotra also seems to be having a good time in this bike riding scene.

Along with the video, Neha wrote, “How it started… how it ended. #thodathodapyaar”. She thanked dance choreographer Bosco Martis and his team for teaching her how to ride the bike. In this caption, Sharma also revealed that the Thoda Thoda Pyaar video will be premiering on Friday, February 12. Take a look at Neha Sharma’s BTS video from the sets of Thoda Thoda Pyaar here.

Neha Sharma’s video received immense love from fans. Apart from thousands of likes, the video also received plenty of reactions in the comment section. Some fans used heart emojis to show some love while others could not help but laugh at the entire ordeal. Take a look at some of these comments on Neha Sharma’s Thoda Thoda Pyaar video here.

