Sidharth Malhotra Comes Forward To Help A Village Affected By Cyclone Nisarga

The Cyclone Nisarga which had hit some parts of Maharashtra on June 3, 2020, had caused quite a lot of destruction in some areas. There are still some areas that are severely hit by the destruction due to lack of supplies and basic amenities. One such village is Dharavali which falls in the district of Raigad. The village had been drastically affected by the cyclone with its main electrical supply being damaged too. While the villagers have been reaching out to various sources for help, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently did his bit to help the village to re-construct from the cyclone.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra To Be Seen In Allu Arjun's Role For A Hindi Remake Of 'DJ'? Read Here

Sidharth Malhotra helps Dharavali residents

Sidharth's spot-boy Sameer is also a resident of the Dharavali village and went to live there during the lockdown. When Sameer informed the Marjaavan actor about the plight of the villagers in Dharavali, he immediately decided to help him along with the 110 other families in the village. Sidharth who has been engaged in doing his bit for those affected during these testing times donated some food supplies to these families in the village. The Student Of The Year actor also donated some torches with batteries for the village.

Also Read: Can Sidharth Malhotra & Aditi Rao Hydari Play Protagonists In 'Baby Driver' Hindi Remake?

A resident of the village thanks Sidharth Malhotra

Nilesh Kadu, who is a resident of the Dharavali village, also took to his social media to thank the Kapoor and Sons actor for this noble gesture. He wrote that he along with the rest of the residents of the village is extremely grateful to Sidharth for helping them in these difficult times. He also shared a picture of the commodities donated by the actor to the village. Nilesh further wrote that Sidharth will always be remembered for his instant and timely help in these critical times. Take a look at his tweet.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Reveals What He Wanted To Do Versus What He Is Actually Doing; See Here

Dear Sir@SidMalhotra

We the villagers of Dharavali are really grateful for your kind help which you have given us during this difficult times. which our planet is currently facing.1/4 pic.twitter.com/WesxbPlwwf — निलेश कडू Nilesh Kadu (@Nileshkadu4) July 21, 2020

We would always remember you for your generous,timely and instant help given as relief material during Nisarg cyclone calamity to our village in our critical period.2/4 — निलेश कडू Nilesh Kadu (@Nileshkadu4) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming project Shershaah which is based on Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra. The film will revolve around the inspiring life of Captain Vikram Batra who fought courageously in 1999 during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The movie will also star Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.