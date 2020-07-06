Sidharth Malhotra Reveals What He Wanted To Do Versus What He Is Actually Doing; See Here

Sidharth Malhotra made his debut in 2012 film Student of the Year and from then, he has acted in several hit films. During the time of the lockdown, the actor has been at home and has been keeping his fans entertained. Recently, he took to his social media handle shared a post where he told his fans what he wants to do versus what he actually is doing. Take a look at the post here to know more.

What is Sidharth Malhotra doing in lockdown?

On July 6, he took to his Instagram and shared a couple of pictures. In the first picture of the post, the Ek Villain actor was seen enjoying a skydive with a trainer. He is wearing a grey jumpsuit and plummeting towards the earth with his instructor. In the second picture, he is seen sitting in a comfy chair at his home. In this picture, he is seen sporting a grey vest and denim jeans.

He captioned the picture and wrote "What I wish to do right now... Swipe left to see what I'm actually doing... #QuarantineDiaries". Take a look at the post here.

On a professional front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film Marjaavaan along with Tara Sutaria, directed by Milap Zaveri. It was recently reported that he wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming biographical-action drama film titled Shershaah. The movie is based on the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra.

The film Shershaah is written by Sandeep Srivastava and will be directed by Vishnuvardhan. The film will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. It was also reported that the Ek Villian actor will be seen in a double role in the film. The film was to release in July 2020. Reportedly, the release date is not being declared due to the pandemic.

Earlier in March of 2020, the Jabariya Jodi actor had also revealed that he will be seen in a remake of Tamil murder mystery titled Thadam. It was reported that this remake will be a movie made by Kabir Singh makers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The remake of Thadam will be produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. It was reported that the film will be releasing on November 20, 2020. Take a look at the post here to know more.

