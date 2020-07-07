Sidharth Malhotra To Be Seen In Allu Arjun's Role For A Hindi Remake Of 'DJ'? Read Here

Sidharth Malhotra’s 2019 project Marjaavaan certainly secured the actor for his future plans. He already has three upcoming movies including SherShaah, Thadam, and Thank God. But some recent rumours have brought up another film besides Sidharth’s name. Read more to know about Sidharth Malhotra.

Also Read | Payal Rajput Confirms She Will NOT Be A Part Of Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa' Or 'Indian 2'

Sidharth Malhotra in talks of doing Allu Arjun's DJ remake?

A source reportedly informed an entertainment portal that there is a possibility that Sidharth Malhotra might get the opportunity to step into the shoes of Allu Arjun. They mentioned that Sidharth might be in talks for being a part of the Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster, DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham). Rumours say that the Student Of The Year star was approached by the makers a few weeks before the lockdown was imposed.

But due to the widespread Coronavirus, they were not able to lock the deal. Since then, the makers and Sidharth Malhotra have constantly been in touch and when the film is all set to be remade in Hindi, it will star Sidharth Malhotra as the leading star.

Also Read | Prabhas And Kajal Aggarwal Or Allu Arjun And Kajal Aggarwal: Which Pair Is Better?

The source also claimed that Sidharth himself loves the part because it's a good mix of comedy and action. Also, after doing Marjaavaan, he's looking forward to portraying such roles. Initially, there were rumours that this film was going to be shot with Nikkhil Advani and Milap Zaveri. But the maker of the film, Dil Raju did not wish to sell the rights of their film to anyone. Instead, they want to make the film themselves thus they are planning to back this project personally and co-produce it with a Mumbai based banner.

Also Read | Can Allu Arjun & Pooja Recreate The Magic Of Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak' In Its Telugu Remake?

More about Sidharth Malhotra

On the professional end, Siddharth Malhotra was recently seen in Marjaavaan. It revolves around the story of a gangster named Raghu, played by Sidharth. The film was released on November 15, 2019 and stars Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. Here, Tara was seen playing the role of a deft mute girl. She had to fall back on expressions and sign language to bring alive her character. The movie performed fairly well at the box offices and collected around ₹65.34 crores through worldwide collections. The movie is directed by Milap Zaveri and collectively produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Pays Homage To Kargil Hero Captain Vikram Batra On His Death Anniversary

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor's On-screen Chemistry Is Better With Sidharth Malhotra Or Prabhas?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.