Sidharth Malhotra's Best Movies To Watch On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is among the most popular youngsters in the industry. The actor has gained a lot of fan following over the years with his maturing performances in his films. Sidharth was born on January 16, 1985. On the occasion of his birthday, read more to know about his best films

Sidharth Malhotra’s best films to watch

Student of the Year

Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The romantic-comedy became an instant hit among youngsters for its chartbuster songs, fresh cast and a fun storyline. Sidharth caught everyone's attention with his polite, intelligent and talented character portrayal.

Brothers

Brothers was an official remake of the 2011 American film Warrior, starring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. Two estranged, street-fighting brothers square off against each other in a mixed martial arts tournament. Sidharth was seen in a bulky look, different from his any other films.

Hasee Toh Phasee

After the success of Student of the Year, Sidharth Malhotra was seen with Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Hasee Toh Phasee received a positive response from the audiences for its humour and great performances. The chemistry between the two leads in this romantic-comedy was applauded.

Ittefaq

One of the few films where Sidharth Malhotra is seen in a totally different shade is Ittefaq. The mystery-thriller film was inspired by a 1969 film with the same name. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna and gained positive reviews.

Ek Villain

Sidharth Malhotra gave a remarkable performance in Ek Villain. He plays a goon, Guru, who falls in love with a terminally ill girl, Aisha (Shraddha Kapoor). But everything changes as she gets murdered by a sadistic serial killer, Rakesh (Riteish Deshmukh).

Kapoor & Sons

Unlike any other Sidharth Malhotra’s films, Kapoor & Sons was a heartwarming family drama. Along with him, the movie saw an ensemble cast of Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Fawad Khan. It received rave reviews from the critics as well as the audience and was hit at the Box Office.

