Did Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Take Their Relationship To The Next Level?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shocked netizens after they spent New Years together in an undisclosed location. From videos and pictures that surfaced, a rather awkward Advani can be seen making her way through the fans, with Malhotra pacing in front of her. And now, reports claim that the love-birds have decided to take the next step as they introduced each other to their parents. A dinner party was held in Kiara's house where Malhotra had invited his parents.

READ: Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Share Similar Pictures On Instagram, Fans Left Wondering

Kiara and Sidharth drop hints

It all started when Kiara Advani, who was rumored to be dating Marjaavan star Sidharth Malhotra a few months back, with a series of recent Instagram posts left fans and netizens wondering if something is brewing between the two.

The duo posted snaps from what seemed like the same destination, and if this wasn't enough, the duo arrived at the Mumbai International Airport together sending the internet into a frenzy. Speaking about the pics posted by the actor, while Kiara can be seen striking a pose amidst Mother Nature, with a bunch of giraffes in the background, Sidharth embraced his inner child in the recent pictures, with the picturesque mountains at the backdrop. Reportedly, in a recent interview, the latter had refuted rumours of him and Kiara being 'in a relationship' together.

READ: Kiara Advani's Airport Look Comes At A Huge Price, Costs As Much As A Vacation To Paris

READ: Kiara Advani's Sweet Greeting To A Pap Leaves People Smiling On The Internet

READ: Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh Vs Good Newwz Box Office Lifetime Collection

The two will also be seen sharing screen space in Shershah. Sidharth will be playing a double role in the film, wherein he will portray both Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. The film is based on the real-life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was in the news for recapturing Indian territories from the Pakistani thugs during the Kargil War of 1999.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.