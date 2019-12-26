Marvel Movies: Here Are The Top 3 Unmissable Moments From The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe films are a series of American superhero films produced by Marvel Studios. These films are based on the characters that have appeared in the publications by Marvel comics. MCU is the shared universe in which all of the films are set. The films have been in production since 2007 and since that time Marvel Studios has produced and released 23 films with at least 14 more in various stages of development. It is also said to be the highest-grossing film franchise of all time having grossed over $22.5 billion at the global box office. This includes Avengers: Endgame, which is the highest-grossing film of all time.

Also Read: Billie Eilish Narrates Her Fan Moment With Justin Bieber On James Corden's Show

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Here is a look at some of the top Marvel moments

1. The Avengers Assemble

It was in 2012 when this line was heard for the very first time. If there has to be one most memorable and the most defining moment that was said by Captain America. The film and the five films preceding it lead up to the moment in which six superheroes were seen sharing the screen space and this idea of the ensemble was loved by the audience.

2. I am Iron Man

One of the most memorable lines by Robert Downie Jr. in Iron Man, released in 2008, Tony Stark revealed his identity. This is something that no other Marvel Cinematic Superhero had ever done before on the big screen. It was said to be a very bold choice by the makers and later the viewers started referring to Tony, Steve or Nat by their superhero names.

3. Stan Lee revealed to be a watcher

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Stan Lee was revealed to be a watcher. While all of late Stan Lee's cameos are memorable the one from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has given all of his scenes a context. Stan Lee also appeared as a school bus driver in Avengers Infinity War. His appearance has always added a heartwarming meaning.

Also Read: Lisa Haydon Gracefully Sports Her Baby Bump On Social Media In A Red Dress

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Receives A Heartfelt Birthday Wish From Tezaab Co-star Madhuri Dixit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.