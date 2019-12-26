Prabhas's Aunt Shyamala Devi Talks About The Actor's Marriage Plans In 2020

After the massive success of the Baahubali series, Prabhas has become one of the most loved actors in India. The actor was last seen in Saaho which was also a huge success. With his amazing movies, it can be said that Prabhas is doing great in his professional life. Apart from his movies, Prabhas's personal life has always been a topic of discussion among fans. He is said to be one of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry. Because of this, his marriage and his love life are highly discussed by his fans.

Prabhas to get married in 2020?

Earlier, the actor was linked up with his Baahubali: The Conclusion co-star Anushka Shetty but later Prabhas had discarded all the rumours. According to recent reports, Prabhas is planning to tie the knot after his upcoming movie Jaan. According to a Telugu news publication, Prabhas's aunty Shyamala Devi spilt the beans on Prabhas's marriage plans. She told the publication that Prabhas is planning to get married after the release of his latest movie Jaan which is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

However, Shyamala Devi has not revealed any details about the bride but she said that she and the family were eagerly waiting for the star's marriage. Talking about the rumours, Shyamala Devi said that they have a good laugh whenever there are any rumours regarding Prabhas's marriage or who the bride is. She also added that their family is huge and they are looking for the right woman who will fit into the family and will freely mingle with them. '

During the promotions of his previous film Saaho, Prabhas reacted to his marriage rumours. He said that his marriage was his private matter and that he did not want to reveal anything. Now the fans are excited to know whether their favourite actor Prabhas will be seen getting married in 2020.

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in K. K. Radha Krishna's upcoming project Jaan. The movie will also be starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Jaan is reportedly a romantic entertainer and the major parts of the film were shot on Europe and other exotic locations.

