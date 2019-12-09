Dance Songs Of 2019 In English | 'Old Town Road', 'Señorita', And More

English pop songs are among the most loved around the globe. There's a whole lot of songs were that have been foot tapping, and get you in the groove the second they begin playing. Read to know about a few of the best dancing numbers as the year ends.

English top dance songs

7 rings

Performed by Ariana Grande, this song was made for her fifth studio album. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. More than 640 million views.

Con Calma

The song by rapper Daddy Yankee and features Snow. It has 1.5 billion+ views. A remix version featuring American singer Katy Perry was also released.

Dancing With A Stranger

English singer Sam Smith and American singer Normani. It was written by Smith, Normani, Jimmy Napes, Mikkel S. Eriksen, Tor Hermansen. It has 480 million above views.

Don’t Call Me Angel

It is sung by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. The song is the official title track for the film Charlie’s Angels. More than 125 million views.

Don’t Start Now

It is from Dua Lipa’s second studio album. The song was written by Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren. It has about 60 million views.

Make It Right

The song is by South Korean boy band BTS. It has more than 39 million views. A remix featuring American singer Lauv was also released.

Motivation

It is a single by American singer, Normani. The song was written by Ariana Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Max Martin, Normani, Savan Kotecha. It has around 72 million views.

Old Town Road

It is by American rapper Lil Nas X. The song is among the most popular songs of the year and has gained a lot of fans. It has over 398 million views.

Ritmo

The song is by American group Black Eyed Peas and Colombian singer J Balvin. It is from the soundtrack of the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life. The song has more than 290 million views.

Señorita

It is by Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello. The song was written by Mendes, Cabello, Charli XCX, Ali Tamposi, Jack Patterson of Clean Bandit. It has 810+ million views.

Suckers

The song is from American pop-rock group Jonas Brothers. The video features their wife: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. It has around 236 million views.

