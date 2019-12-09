Give Your Christmas Carols An Entertaining Twist By Adding These Popular Christmas Songs

Christmas, the last festival of the year, was started to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. According to the holy book of Christianity, the Bible, God loved the world so much that he sent his only son (Jesus Christ) to earth to instill faith among the people. This festival of Joy is celebrated with friends and family, where everyone comes together to engage in many fun and enriching activities. A significant part of Christmas traditions is 'Christmas Carols', i.e. a song whose lyrics match the theme of Christmas. Here is a little history of Christmas carols, followed by some popular Christmas Carols sung during the festivities.

Back to the history, to understand the tradition of Christmas Carols

Reportedly, Christmas Carols were first sung in Europe thousands of years ago. Back in the day, carols were just a song or hymn that the locals used to sing and dance to during Winter Solstice (the shortest day of Winter). With evolving times, Christians in the world adopted the carols, to make it into Angel's hymn that was sung during Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. Today, Christmas Carol has become an inevitable part of Christmas celebrations. Here are some songs, that can be a part of your Christmas 2019, Christmas Carol-list.

Top three songs to add to your Christmas Carols list, to make your Christmas 2019 celebrations merrier

'Merry Xmas Everybody' by Slade

A beautiful song imbibing the zest of Christmas is sung by the popular rock band, Slade. Merry Xmas Everybody was reportedly developed with the idea to reflect British family Christmas celebrations. The popular Christmas song will add the required action and excitement to your Christmas Carols.

Pretty Paper by Willie Nelson

This song is reportedly one of the most popular Christmas Season songs played by music-lovers. Composed and sung by Willie Nelson, the lyrics of the song narrate a sweet story of a pen and paper manufacturer. Released in 1963, the classic song is reportedly inspired by a real-life person named Frankie Brierton, who used to sell Christmas stationery in Santo, Texas.

Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms

This song is a unique blend of Rock n Roll with Christmas. Sung by Bobby Helms, the song released in 1957, has reportedly become of the most popular Christmas Classics. The song is popular for its iconic guitar introduction.

