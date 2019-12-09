Dance Songs Of 2019 In Punjabi | Coka, Lehanga, Nira Ishq And More

Punjabi songs are among the first choices when it comes to choosing the perfect dance numbers at a party. No party is complete without a song with funky Punjabi beats and cool lyrics that are popular already (read: oh ho ho ho by Sukhbir). Many were released this year which made people dance. Read to know about a few of the best dance songs.
Punjabi Dance songs 2019
8 Parche
- Singer: Baani Sandhu
- Featuring: Gur Sidhu
- Lyrics & Composed: Jassi Lohka
- Music: Gur Sidhu
COKA
- Singer/Music: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz
- Lyrics/Composer: Jaani
- Featuring: Alankrita Sahai
Combination
- Singer and Lyrics: Amrit Maan
- Composed by: Amrit Maan
- Music: Dr Zeus
Dance Like
- Singer: Harrdy Sandhu
- Featuring: Harrdy Sandhu and Lauren Gottlieb
- Lyrics & Composition: Jaani
- Music: B Praak
Defaulter
- Singer: R Nait and Gurlez Akhtar
- Lyrics: R Nait
- Music: Mista Baaz
Jatti Jeon Morh Wargi
- Singer & Lyrics: Sidhu Moose Wala
- Featuring: Sonam Bajwa
- Music- The Kidd
Kylie + Kareena
- Singer: Diljit Dosanjh
- Lyrics: Tej Gill, Herman Atwal and Money Musik
- Music: Money Musik, Manu and Xdpromusic
LEGEND
- Singer: Sidhu Moose Wala
- Lyrics: Sidhu Moose Wala
- Composer: Sidhu Moose Wala
- Music: The Kidd
Lehanga
- Singer and Lyrics: Jass Manak
- Female Lead: Mahira Sharma
- Music: Sharry Nexus
- Composer: Jass Manak
Mehfil
- Film: Shadaa
- Features: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa
- Singer: Diljit Dosanjh
- Music: V Rakx Music (Rakesh Varma)
NIRA ISHQ
- Singer: Guri
- Lyrics: Guri
- Composer: Guri
- Featuring: Sara Khatri
- Music: Sharry Nexus
Poison
- Singer: Sidhu Moose Wala and R-Nait
- Lyrics: Sidhu Moose Wala and R-Nait
- Composer: Sidhu Moose Wala and R-Nait
- Music: The Kidd
She Don’t Know
- Singer/Composer: Millind Gaba
- Music: Millind Gaba (MusicMG)
- Lyrics: Millind Gaba (MusicMG) and Dhruv Yogi
SLOWLY SLOWLY
- Singer: Guru Randhawa ft. Pitbull
- Lyrics: Guru Randhawa, Pitbull
- Music Composer: Guru Randhawa
Sorry Song
- Singer: Neha Kakkar and Maninder Buttar
- Featuring: Neha Kakkar and Maninder Buttar
- Composed by: Maninder Buttar
- Lyrics: Babbu
- Music: mixSingh
WANG DA NAAP
- Singer: Ammy Virk
- Featuring: Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa
- Lyrics: Harmanjeet
- Music: Gurmeet Singh
- Mix & Master: Sameer Charegaonkar
Wah Wai Wahh
- Singers: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and Neha Kakkar
- Music: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz
- Lyrics: Jaani
