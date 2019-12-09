The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dance Songs Of 2019 In Punjabi | Coka, Lehanga, Nira Ishq And More

Music

Punjabi dance songs of 2019 are among the most top party songs. Read to know about a few of the best Punjabi dance numbers of this year. Coka, Lehanga and more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
dance songs of 2019

Punjabi songs are among the first choices when it comes to choosing the perfect dance numbers at a party. No party is complete without a song with funky Punjabi beats and cool lyrics that are popular already (read: oh ho ho ho by Sukhbir). Many were released this year which made people dance. Read to know about a few of the best dance songs.

Also Read | B Praak: Here Are The Best Punjabi Songs By The Singer

Punjabi Dance songs 2019

8 Parche

  • Singer: Baani Sandhu
  • Featuring: Gur Sidhu
  • Lyrics & Composed: Jassi Lohka
  • Music: Gur Sidhu

COKA

  • Singer/Music: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz
  • Lyrics/Composer: Jaani
  • Featuring: Alankrita Sahai

Combination

  • Singer and Lyrics: Amrit Maan
  • Composed by: Amrit Maan
  • Music: Dr Zeus

Dance Like

  • Singer: Harrdy Sandhu
  • Featuring: Harrdy Sandhu and Lauren Gottlieb
  • Lyrics & Composition: Jaani
  • Music: B Praak

Also Read | Punjabi Singers That Have Carved A Niche For Themselves In Bollywood And Abroad

Defaulter

  • Singer: R Nait and Gurlez Akhtar
  • Lyrics: R Nait
  • Music: Mista Baaz

Jatti Jeon Morh Wargi

  • Singer & Lyrics: Sidhu Moose Wala
  • Featuring: Sonam Bajwa
  • Music- The Kidd

Kylie + Kareena

  • Singer: Diljit Dosanjh
  • Lyrics: Tej Gill, Herman Atwal and Money Musik
  • Music: Money Musik, Manu and Xdpromusic

Also Read | Punjabi Cinema: Upcoming Pollywood Movies To Be Released Soon

LEGEND

  • Singer: Sidhu Moose Wala
  • Lyrics: Sidhu Moose Wala
  • Composer: Sidhu Moose Wala
  • Music: The Kidd

Lehanga

  • Singer and Lyrics: Jass Manak
  • Female Lead: Mahira Sharma
  • Music: Sharry Nexus
  • Composer: Jass Manak

Mehfil

  • Film: Shadaa
  • Features: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa
  • Singer: Diljit Dosanjh
  • Music: V Rakx Music (Rakesh Varma)

Also Read | Harrdy Sandhu: These Photos Prove That The Punjabi Superstar Is Also A True Style Icon

NIRA ISHQ

  • Singer: Guri
  • Lyrics: Guri
  • Composer: Guri
  • Featuring: Sara Khatri
  • Music: Sharry Nexus

Poison

  • Singer: Sidhu Moose Wala and R-Nait
  • Lyrics: Sidhu Moose Wala and R-Nait
  • Composer: Sidhu Moose Wala and R-Nait
  • Music: The Kidd

She Don’t Know

  • Singer/Composer: Millind Gaba
  • Music: Millind Gaba (MusicMG)
  • Lyrics: Millind Gaba (MusicMG) and Dhruv Yogi

SLOWLY SLOWLY

  • Singer: Guru Randhawa ft. Pitbull
  • Lyrics: Guru Randhawa, Pitbull
  • Music Composer: Guru Randhawa

Sorry Song

  • Singer: Neha Kakkar and Maninder Buttar
  • Featuring: Neha Kakkar and Maninder Buttar
  • Composed by: Maninder Buttar
  • Lyrics: Babbu
  • Music: mixSingh

WANG DA NAAP

  • Singer: Ammy Virk
  • Featuring: Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa
  • Lyrics: Harmanjeet
  • Music: Gurmeet Singh
  • Mix & Master:  Sameer Charegaonkar

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh: Here Are Top 5 Punjabi Films Of The Actor & Singer

Wah Wai Wahh

  • Singers: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and Neha Kakkar
  • Music: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz
  • Lyrics: Jaani

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG