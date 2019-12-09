Dance Songs Of 2019 In Punjabi | Coka, Lehanga, Nira Ishq And More

Punjabi songs are among the first choices when it comes to choosing the perfect dance numbers at a party. No party is complete without a song with funky Punjabi beats and cool lyrics that are popular already (read: oh ho ho ho by Sukhbir). Many were released this year which made people dance. Read to know about a few of the best dance songs.

Punjabi Dance songs 2019

8 Parche

Singer: Baani Sandhu

Featuring: Gur Sidhu

Lyrics & Composed: Jassi Lohka

Music: Gur Sidhu

COKA

Singer/Music: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz

Lyrics/Composer: Jaani

Featuring: Alankrita Sahai

Combination

Singer and Lyrics: Amrit Maan

Composed by: Amrit Maan

Music: Dr Zeus

Dance Like

Singer: Harrdy Sandhu

Featuring: Harrdy Sandhu and Lauren Gottlieb

Lyrics & Composition: Jaani

Music: B Praak

Defaulter

Singer: R Nait and Gurlez Akhtar

Lyrics: R Nait

Music: Mista Baaz

Jatti Jeon Morh Wargi

Singer & Lyrics: Sidhu Moose Wala

Featuring: Sonam Bajwa

Music- The Kidd

Kylie + Kareena

Singer: Diljit Dosanjh

Lyrics: Tej Gill, Herman Atwal and Money Musik

Music: Money Musik, Manu and Xdpromusic

LEGEND

Singer: Sidhu Moose Wala

Lyrics: Sidhu Moose Wala

Composer: Sidhu Moose Wala

Music: The Kidd

Lehanga

Singer and Lyrics: Jass Manak

Female Lead: Mahira Sharma

Music: Sharry Nexus

Composer: Jass Manak

Mehfil

Film: Shadaa

Features: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa

Singer: Diljit Dosanjh

Music: V Rakx Music (Rakesh Varma)

NIRA ISHQ

Singer: Guri

Lyrics: Guri

Composer: Guri

Featuring: Sara Khatri

Music: Sharry Nexus

Poison

Singer: Sidhu Moose Wala and R-Nait

Lyrics: Sidhu Moose Wala and R-Nait

Composer: Sidhu Moose Wala and R-Nait

Music: The Kidd

She Don’t Know

Singer/Composer: Millind Gaba

Music: Millind Gaba (MusicMG)

Lyrics: Millind Gaba (MusicMG) and Dhruv Yogi

SLOWLY SLOWLY

Singer: Guru Randhawa ft. Pitbull

Lyrics: Guru Randhawa, Pitbull

Music Composer: Guru Randhawa

Sorry Song

Singer: Neha Kakkar and Maninder Buttar

Featuring: Neha Kakkar and Maninder Buttar

Composed by: Maninder Buttar

Lyrics: Babbu

Music: mixSingh

WANG DA NAAP

Singer: Ammy Virk

Featuring: Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa

Lyrics: Harmanjeet

Music: Gurmeet Singh

Mix & Master: Sameer Charegaonkar

Wah Wai Wahh

Singers: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz and Neha Kakkar

Music: Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz

Lyrics: Jaani

