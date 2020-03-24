Sidharth Malhotra Turns Down Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'; Aditya Roy Kapur To Replace Him?

Ek Villain was one of the hit films in 2014. It starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film was reported to be a turning point in Sidharth Malhotra’s career as he was lauded for his acting skills.

As per recent reports, it was said that Sidharth Malhotra has turned down to star in the sequel of the film. It was reportedly said that Sidharth Malhotra knew that the villain stole the limelight of the show and he was praised by fans and movie buffs for his avatar, more than the hero.

In the second sequel of the film, it is said that John Abraham has been roped in to play the role of a villain. Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra wanted to play the role of a villain in Ek Villain 2. But it was said that Mohit Suri did not agree to this casting and therefore Sidharth Malhotra opted out of the film and made way for Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also read | Aditya Roy Kapur Asks The Paparazzi To Leave Him Alone At Success Party Of 'Malang'

Ek Villain 2 stars Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film is being bankrolled by Mohit Suri. The film is expected to release in 2021. It was also reported that the storyline of the film is much better than the previous film.

On the work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the film Marjaavaan alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria. The film was helmed by Milap Zaveri and bankrolled by Divya Khosla Kumar. Sidharth Malhotra was praised for his acting in the film, fans even loved the fight between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

Also read | Tara Sutaria Roped In For John Abraham And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Ek Villain 2'

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in the film Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani and Mir Sarwar. The biopic is based on the life of Vikram Batra who is an army man. The film is expected to release on July 3, 2020, and it is also said to be one of the highly anticipated movies of 2020.

Also read | Disha Patani Joins John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur In Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'

Also read | Aditya Roy Kapur Asks The Paparazzi To Leave Him Alone At Success Party Of 'Malang'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.