Aditya Roy Kapur Asks The Paparazzi To Leave Him Alone At Success Party Of 'Malang'

Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020, and marked his biggest opening till date. Recently, the whole cast along with the makers came together to celebrate the success of the film. Everyone including Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor to Mohit Suri showed up at the celebration bash. At the event, Kapur jokingly asked the paparazzi to leave him alone.

Also Read | Malang's Box Office Collections Make The Film 2020's 3rd ₹50 Crore-grossing Entertainer

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Screamed At Salman Khan During His First Shot; Here's Why

Aditya Roy Kapur's banter with the media

Aditya Roy Kapur kept his outfit casual as he posed for the paparazzi at the success party of Malang. Kapur donned a solid red t-shirt, black jeans and black sneakers. His co-star Disha Patani, who plays the female lead in the film, twinned with Kapur as she too wore a red outfit. Patani sported a red bodycon dress paired with black strap heels.

In one of the videos from the bash, the Kalank actor posed for the paps who surrounded him. However, the photographers around him kept calling his name out to pose for the camera. Aditya kept calm and posed for them turning sides from left to centre with a smile. But after some time, Kapur got worn out and eventually ended up saying, "Arre bahut hogaya yaar (I am done now)", but in a rather playful way.

Also Read | Disha Patani Denies Being Offered 'Ek Villain 2' With Aditya Roy Kapur

The on-screen chemistry shared by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani became the talk of the town. It is the first time that both the actors shared the screen space with each other, and the audience seems to have loved their pairing. There are also several reports surfacing that both of them have also been roped in by the makers of Ek Villian in the sequel of the film alongside Tara Sutaria.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Stunning BTS Pictures From The Sets Of 'Malang'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.