Tara Sutaria Roped In For John Abraham And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Ek Villain 2'

Tara Sutaria amused the audience with her performance in Sidharth Malhotra's crime-drama Marjaavaan. Seems like the audience and her fans will soon see her again in a crime-drama film. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, filmmaker Mohit Suri confirmed that Tara Sutaria will join the star cast of Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham starrer, Ek Villain 2. Read the latest update about the lead actors and storyline of Ek Villain 2 below.

Ek Villain 2 cast

According to a report surfing online, Tara Sutaria will play the love interest of Aditya Roy Kapur's character in Ek Villain 2. The report also claims that the makers have locked the four characters of the film which also includes John Abraham and Disha Patani. The report further adds that Mohit Suri and his team is all set to take an off for a recce.

Spilling beans around the project, the report elaborates and states that the film will go on floors in the middle of this year, that is 2020. According to the same report, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 8, 2020. The director Mohit Suri explains the reason for roping in Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain 2 while talking more about her character in the upcoming film. Mohit Suri says that Tara Sutaria will play the character of a singer in the film and he believes that Tara has the voice of today, quotes the report. Interestingly, the Student Of The Year 2 actor essayed the character of a musician in her last release Marjaavaan.

Reportedly, the Malang director is planning to create his own universe of villains, who will come together for a final showdown. It is reported that Mohit Suri wants to picturise the dark side of human nature in his future projects. In a previous media-interaction, Suri said that the action-thriller will be a standalone sequel while having references in parts from the first film.

