Disha Patani Joins John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur In Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'

Bollywood actor Disha Patani will be seen as the female lead in the second installment of Mohit Suri's film Ek Villain. The director spoke to a local daily and confirmed the news as he revealed that Disha will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the film. She will be seen alongside actors John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur performing some high octane action in Ek Villain 2.

Mohit Suri praised the Malang actor and said that she was the first actor to ask for an action film where she could beat up people, perform stunts and be the hero of the narrative. Suri then offered her the role of the female lead in the action-drama film Ek Villain 2. He also revealed that Disha's role in the film will be a contrast to the free-spirited avatar that she had for his last film Malang.

Makers have reportedly been looking forward to beginning their work on this project as it will introduce a fresh pairing on screen. Disha Patani, who has worked alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in her last film, will now be seen opposite Bollywood hunk John Abraham. She will be an integral part of the action franchise and is scheduled to undergo rigorous training for her action-packed role in the film. The film is all set to hit the floor later this year and is scheduled to release in theaters on January 8, 2021.

What's next for Disha Patani?

Disha Patani was critically acclaimed by the audience for her role in the last film Malang where she featured along with actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will be seen next in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is scheduled to release on May 22, 2020.

