Sidharth Malhotra Wraps Shoot For Vikram Batra Biopic 'Shershaah', Shares Pics

Sidharth Malhotra has wrapped up the shoot for the biographical-action film Shershaah, which is based on the life of Kargil Martyr Captain Vikram Batra. The film is written by Sandeep Srivastava, directed by Vishnuvardhan, and produced by Karan Johar under his banner of Dharma Productions.

Earlier on Sunday, Sidharth posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account with a caption that read, "And it’s a wrap! The universe has been so grateful for giving me the chance to portray the real-life hero of our Indian Army, Vikram Batra. And I couldn't be happier to bring you his courageous life story. I want to thank each one of you for being a part of this amazing film. This 3-year long journey has been spectacular and I feel grateful to have the best team by my side. Watch out for our first look!"

Take a look at the pictures:

Sidharth will be playing a double role in the film, wherein he will portray both Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. He told PTI, "This is my first biopic and I am super excited for it. He has a brother but the film is predominately about Captain Vikram. We are planning how to cleverly deal with it (double roles). He impacted so many people in the Army. I won't say he is a personality that everybody knows but I felt it was a story that needed to be told. I found his story fascinating”.

Story of the martyr

Shershaah is based on the real-life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was in the news for recapturing Indian territories from the Pakistani thugs during the Kargil War of 1999. Though he died saving the lives of his people, he is still celebrated and loved by the countrymen for his bravery. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen essaying the role of Vikram Batra in Shershaah. The film is directed by Vishnu Vardhan, who is a popular director down South and has wielded the megaphone for movies like Arrambam, Billa, among others.

