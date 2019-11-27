Sidharth Malhotra's Video As He Preps For Shershaah Leaves Netizens In Awe

Sidharth Malhotra is currently working on getting himself in shape for his upcoming movie. The actor has been seen hitting the gym quite often and working out rigorously for his character Captain Vikram Batra. Recently, he took to Instagram and posted a glimpse of his workout, which has made the internet berserk. Here is a sneak-peek of Sidharth Malhotra’s intense preparations for Shershaah:

Sidharth Malhotra takes fitness up a notch

Recently, the Marjaavaan actor took to Instagram and shared a story of himself from the gym. In Sidharth Malhotra’s video, he can be seen working out to get in shape for his upcoming silver screen project. The footage that Sidharth Malhotra shared on social media from his workout routine and it truly defines, ‘no pain = no gain.’ In a Sidharth Malhotra’s video, he is training to strengthen his balance as well as his calf muscles. He also stated how every muscle is essential, and it counts. In Sidharth Malhotra’s video, he can be seen sporting an orange sleeveless t-shirt while working out.

Sidharth Malhotra’s video has been captioned with the hashtag #SidFit. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor has posted all his recent fitness videos with the same hashtag mentioned above. Though the actor is undergoing a major physical transformation, he has not left any stone unturned. Sidharth Malhotra’s video is evidence of his strenuous and rigorous fitness regimes.

More about Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is an actor from the Hindi film industry who made his first on-screen appearance alongside co-debutants Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the 2012 film Student Of The Year. Some of the notable works of Sidharth Malhotra include Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, and Marjaavaan. His last appearance on the silver screen was with the 2019 movie Marjaavaan.

Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming movies

After the success of Marjaavaan, the actor is all set to begin working on his forthcoming films. Sidharth Malhotra is known to be starring in Shershaah, Rashna: The Ray Of Light, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, Slingshot and Priceless. He is said to be undergoing a complete physical transformation for his next box-office project, Shershaah.

