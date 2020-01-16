Sidharth Malhotra Rings In Birthday With Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani, See Pictures

Earlier on January 12, Sidharth Malhotra and his team wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Shershaah, which is based on the life of Kargil Martyr Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth turns 35 today, on January 16, and pictures of him celebrating his special day with fans in Mumbai are all over the internet.

A few days ago, the news sparked about something cooking between Sidharth and Kiara. Speaking of which, the duo once again caught all eyeballs after a photograph of them from Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday celebration went viral.

Watch Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrate the former’s birthday

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer, on his special day, treated fans with the first poster of Shershaah. In it, the actor can be seen in an army uniform in the midst of combat along with other soldiers.

On the occasion of his birthday, Sidharth's fans brought him two cakes along with a huge frame having a collage of his photographs. After the celebratory pictures were all over the internet, another photograph of the Marjaavaan actor with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani went viral.

Both Sidharth Malhotra and the Kabir Singh actor are all smiles in the picture. It is speculated that the duo rang in Malhotra’s 35th birthday at his Mumbai residence. Check out snaps:

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stunned fans after they celebrated New Years together in an undisclosed location. In the videos and pictures that surfaced over the internet, Kiara can be seen making her way through the fans with Sidharth pacing in front of her.

The rumoured couple is all set to feature in Shershaah, helmed by Vishnuvardhan, who has directed some famous south blockbuster films like Arrambam, Billa, among others.

