Sidharth Malhotra's Work Out Secrets Will Make You Want To Hit The Gym

Siddharth Malhotra, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Marjaavaan, is prepping up for his next titled Shershaah. The actor celebrates his 35th birthday today, January 16. Sidharth is also a true fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps posting his workout videos and selfies on his Instagram handle.

After his recent videos, fans are curious to know about Sidharth Malhotra's work out regime. Here are some secrets about Sidharth's fitness regime.

Here's how birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra does his work out

While talking to an entertainment portal, Sidharth Malhotra had once revealed that he began working out at the age of 18 and his gym was dominated by powerlifters. Sidharth shared that he majorly performed only three exercises and also that he focused more on the time spent, rather than focussing on the number of exercises performed.

Sidharth Malhotra's regular workout videos define how much effort he has given for maintaining a chiseled physique. According to a report by a leading daily, Sidharth Malhotra believes in a healthy warm-up, which rejuvenates him to work out better. Furthermore, reports also say that Sidharth's fitness routine includes more of push up and running, which keeps him fit and sleek.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming movie titled Shershaah, opposite Kiara Advani. The film is reportedly based on the real-life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was in the news for recapturing Indian territories from the Pakistani thugs during the Kargil War 1999. Though he died saving the lives of his people, he is still celebrated and loved by the countrymen for his bravery.

Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the role of Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Sidharth also has two other films lined up for the year. Meanwhile, Shershaah has now jumped into its post-production phase.

