Singham Again Locks Release Date? Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone To Begin Shoot In August

As per a new update shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again will be eyeing Independence Day 2024 release. Rohit Shetty is collaborating with Ajay yet again for the third installment of the Singham franchise and the shooting is expected to begin in August 2023, after Maidaan has hit the big screens on June 23. Ajay essays football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in it.

Rohit has been busy with the shooting and post-production of his upcoming web series Indian Police Force and will begin work on Singham Again after wrapping up the Sidharth Malhotra starrer web series. There is huge anticipation riding on Singham Again as the upcoming Bollywood film will mark Deepika Padukone's entry into Rohit's cop universe as 'Lady Singham'. The Cirkus director has separately confirmed Deepika donning the cop avatar in the Singham threequel.

With the announcement regarding Singham Again release and its possible production date, the hashtag 'Singham Again' started to trend on social media. Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ ON INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024… #SinghamAgain - the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise - to release on 15 August 2024 #IndependenceDay. #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham… Starts August 2023 (sic)."

Rohit Shetty on Deepika Padukone in Singham Again

During a promotional event last year, Rohit Shetty had confirmed Deepika Padukone joining Ajay Devgn in Singham franchise as a cop. “Everybody keeps asking me when I’ll introduce ‘Lady Singham’. So, here it is. Deepika Padukone will be the Lady Singham in ‘Singham Again’. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we’re going to start working together on it next year,” the filmmaker said, as per PTI.