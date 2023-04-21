Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Deepika Padukone Looks From 2017 To 2019 Decoded

Having made her debut in 2017, Deepika Padukone has made a mark on the Met Gala carpet with each of her three appearances. Here's decoding them all.

Deepika Padukone
@TommyHilfiger/Instagram

Deepika Padukone made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017 in a pearl white Tommy Hilfiger satin slip gown. The bejeweled straps tied together on the lower back creating an asymmetrical silhouette.

Deepika Padukone
shaleenanathani/Instagram

2018 saw Deepika blaze the Met carpet in a fiery red Prabal Gurung gown. The A-line bodice wrapped across her legs to create a side-swept train.

Deepika Padukone
shaleenanathani/Instagram

Special mention must be made of the gowns statement double-lopped shoulder motif giving a powerful edge to the look completed with slick back hair, serpentine jewelry and a red pout. 

Deepika Padukone
shaleenanathani/Instagram

Zac Posen was Deepika's choice for the 2018 'Camp' theme. The soft baby pink number in metallic satin wrapped around her waist in crepe-esque pleats ending in stiff waves on the left.

Deepika Padukone
shaleenanathani/Instagram

The bejeweled waves peak to create the illusion of a bow at the back as the exaggerated Jessica Rabbit hair stands tied in with crystal adorned headband.

