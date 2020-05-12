'Singham' cop from MP performs Ajay Devgn's famous stunt on TikTok, netizens divided

The trend of creating TikTok videos has caught on in a big way, not just among the youngsters but also the middle-aged and the elderly. While most of them are shot at home or involving a simple premise outdoors, a cop took it to another level by performing a very risky stunt for the short-video making platform. A sub-inspector associated with the Madhya Pradesh Police performed Ajay Devgn’s famous stunt of balancing on two cars.

In the video that is going viral, the cop named Manoj Yadav is seen waving out and wearing his sunglasses with swagger, as Singham’s title track plays in the background.

The cop’s daredevil act, however, got him into trouble with his seniors as he was asked to cough up a fine of Rs 5000. Inspector General of Sagar range, Anil Sharma was not pleased for the fear of the video sending a wrong message. He urged Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan to probe the matter, who in turn imposed the fine, as per PTI.

On social media, however, the video got mixed reviews. A netizen termed him as the ‘real Singham’ and one called him as a ‘jabra fan’ of Ajay Devgn.

Really,He is a real Singham ✊✊✊ https://t.co/URfL2IYEYW — Namuchi Sabar (@NamuchiSabar) May 12, 2020

While many praised the creativity, some could not hold their laughter and some quipped over how he had to pay for his creativty. One section was not pleased at all. Some wrote that the it involved risks, one termed him ‘stupid’, some pointed out how someone was trying to go viral amid the COVID-19 pandemic going on.

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn did not perform such a stunt in Singham. Starting by balancing on two bikes in Phool Aur Kaante, he performed the stunt on two cars in film like the Golmaal series and even on two horses in Son of Sardaar.

