Kajal Aggarwal Was Not The First Choice For The Female Lead In 'Singham'; Read More Trivia

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the renowned personalities in the Indian film industry. She kickstarted her acting career with Teja Lakshmi Kalyanam in the year 2007. Since then, she has worked in several movies across languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. One of her most memorable projects is Rohit Shetty directorial Singham, which featured Ajay Devgn opposite her. Here are some of the facts and trivia on Kajal Aggarwal’s Singham.

Kajal Aggarwal's film Singham trivia

Prakash Raj, who played the role of Jaykant Shikre, became immensely famous for his role and won many awards for the best villain that year.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore and reportedly went on to earn Rs 140 crore at the box-office.

Reportedly, Asin and Anushka Shetty were offered the female lead role. But Anushka strongly refused the offer stating that she does not want to work in Bollywood films.

Prakash Raj played the same role in the original Singam which was released in the Tamil language.

Ashok Saraf made a comeback in Bollywood after 9 years. His last release was the 2002 film Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein.

The supporting cast of Singham was mostly from the Marathi film industry.

The dialogue Aata Maji Satakli became so famous that director Rohit Shetty decided to compose a song on it in the sequel of the film.

The film was shot in Goa. The scene where Ajay is shown checking Sachin Khedekar's car and also when Ajay slaps Prakash Raj was shot in Old Goa

Prakash Raj rose to fame after the film's release and started getting many offers to essay the role of a villain.

The climax of the film was shot outside a famous church in Goa, known as Basilica of Bom Jesus which has relics of St Francis Xavier.

