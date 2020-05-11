Ajay Devgn's Most Iconic Dance Steps That Can Never Be Forgotten; 'Singham' To 'Golmaal'

Ajay Devgn is one of the finest actors of the Bollywood film fraternity. Over a career span three decades, the actor has impressed audiences with his acting prowess. When it comes to dancing, Ajay Devgn has admitted in many interviews that he stays away from dance numbers as he believes that he cannot dance. However, some of his songs feature him performing unique steps that became quite popular after its release. Here are some of Ajay Devgn’s most iconic steps that can never be forgotten by fans.

Singham

Singham is the title song of the 2011 movie of the same name helmed by Rohit Shetty. The title song has received the melodious voice of popular singer Sukhwinder Singh. Ajay Devgn can be seen doing his iconic tiger step in the song. The 'claws of the tiger' step became so popular that it was used again in the movie’s sequel song Aata Majhi Satakli.

Golmaal Song

Golmaal song is the title song of the hit comedy movie Golmaal: Fun Unlimited helmed by Rohit Shetty. The dance number is sung by famous artists Vishal Dadlani and Anushka Manchanda. The song kicks off with its signature step. It sees Ajay Devgn along with his ensemble doing the famous hand step which starts with moving only one hand in the left and right direction matching with the rhythm of the song. After four beats, the motion switches to both hands.

Rani Tu Main Raaja

Rani Tu Main Raaja is a hit dance number from the movie Son of Sardaar helmed by Ashwni Dhir. Rani Tu Main Raaja is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Mika Singh and Bhavya Pandit. In the song, Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Singh can be seen doing the sweep step which begins with twisting their legs at first. Later fans can see the duo keeping one hand on top of their heads continuing the twisting motion.

Son of Sardaar

Son of Sardaar is another hit number and the title song of the movie Son of Sardaar helmed by Ashwni Dhir. The song is sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Aman Trikha. In the song, Ajay Devgn can be seen his iconic wrist twist and roll step which became quite popular after the release of the movie. Check out the step here:

Taki Taki

Ajay Devgn starred in the remake of Himmatwala which was helmed by Sajid Khan. The movie featured the remake of the iconic song Taki Taki. In the song, both Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen redoing the iconic stops of 1983 which was much loved by the audience.

