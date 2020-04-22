Rohit Shetty Welcomes Real Singham In Style As Mumbai Police Debuts On Instagram; Watch

Mumbai Police has exemplified efficiency with their relentless work to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the city amid the nationwide lockdown. They have not only fortified the city with their physical presence at regular checkpoints throughout the city but also raised awareness about the disease and advised precautions through their social media updates on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty announced the debut of Mumbai Police on the photo-sharing platform Instagram as well. Shetty, who has made cop drama films like Ajay Devgn starrer Singham and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, let the world know of the arrival of Mumbai Police on the social media platform in his trademark style. He captioned the video, "Welcome to Insta Singham! #MumbaiPoliceOnInsta #MumbaiPolice #AayaPolice #AayaMumbaiPolice".

The filmmaker has been working closely with the law authorities of the city to ensure that they are being looked after during the lockdown imposed by the government. Rohit Shetty has reportedly facilitated about 8 hotels across the city to provide the truly deserved comfort to the Mumbai Police officials on duty. These hotels have been primed to serve as rest stops for the police where they can shower, have meals and take rest.

Through their official Twitter handle, earlier on Tuesday, the Mumbai Police had wholeheartedly thanked Rohit Shetty for his initiative to help them. They also dedicated a poem to him which expressed their gratitude towards him for his efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner.



We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

