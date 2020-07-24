Shatrugan Sinha Slams B'wood Lobby For Targeting Kangana, Calls It 'Inferiority Complex'

Shatrughan Sinha in an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami questioned the people who highlighted the 'small-town mentality' with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput. Giving examples of some big celebrities from the film industry, Shatrughan Sinha said, "All the big names you take, most of them - Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra — they are from the so-called small cities. They did not come from very big cities. You can see the prime minister or Jawaharlal Nehru, and many more — they all come from small cities."

Shatrughan Sinha then spoke about Kangana Ranaut, who again hails from a small town in the North, and called her the 'Dharmendra of women'". He said, "Kangana has embodied the saying ‘when the going gets tough, the tough get going.’ She has moved ahead in life facing tough times and is still blooming. Most people speak against Kangana or they oppose Kangana because they are jealous of her. They think ‘without our favors and without our will and without being a part of our group, without our push, how did this girl succeed?’ they do not like this. They are jealous. They have a complex, inferiority complex. Which is why, Kangana's example – she is the Dharmendra of women. She proved herself like Dharam Ji and God bless her."

Shatrughan Sinha backs Kangana Ranaut, asks 'Film industry aapke pitaji ki jaagir hai?'

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

The actor died by suicide leaving the film industry and his fans devastated. His demise gave way to an intense discussion on mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism, favoritism came under the spotlight again.

